Air quality worsens due to slower winds

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 21:23 IST

Gurugram Air quality in the city deteriorated on Saturday, with the city recording a score of 153 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin released at 4pm. The city recorded ‘moderate’ level of air quality, a deterioration from Friday’s reading of 92, when the city had entered the ‘satisfactory’ category for the first time in almost two months.

Experts attributed the worse air quality to slower wind speed. The air quality is expected to deteriorate marginally Sunday onwards, said experts.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in poor category on 25.01.2020. The air quality is likely to remain in lower end of very poor category on 26.01.2020. The air quality is likely to improve marginally and remain in poor category on 27.01.2020.”

The maximum temperature on Saturday increased to 21 degrees Celsius, the highest this month, from 20.4 degrees Celsius the previous day, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature fell by a degree Celsius, to settle at 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. According to IMD officials, the maximum temperature is expected to increase further on Sunday and hover around 22 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature would be around 7 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog at isolated spots has been predicted for Sunday. “The visibility on Saturday remained at 200 metres at 5.30 in the morning around the Palam observatory area and improved to 1,200 metres by 8.30am. Dense fog in the morning hours, at some places, can be expected on Sunday,” an IMD official said.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, a clear sky is predicted for Sunday, whereas light showers along with cloudy skies can be expected next week, starting Monday. The spell of light-to-moderate rain could last till January 30, said an IMD official.