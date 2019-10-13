e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Akalis had humiliated Akal Takht jathedars: Amarinder to Harsimrat

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH In response to Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s tirade against his government, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday alleged that it was the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) regime that had wilfully heaped humiliation on the Akal Takht jathedars in sharp contrast to his government, which had always treated the Sikh temporal seat with exemplary respect.

“For 10 years, the Akalis, including Harsimrat, had been totally drunk on power, sparing neither the Akal Takht nor the people of Punjab from their tyrannical control,” said the CM, asking the Union minister to stop indulging in falsehood for political gains.

“Everyone knows how you (Akalis) maliciously ill-treated Akal Takht jathedars, out of sheer arrogance, and continue to abuse the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) by dictating terms to them,” Amarinder said, reacting to Harsimrat’s allegation that his government has challenged the supremacy of the Akal Takht by deciding to hold a parallel function to celebrate Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

“She has no scruples, none of the Akalis have,” said the CM, pointing out that while Harsimrat was singing praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal was going around appealing for forfeiture of BJP candidates’ deposits in the campaign for the Haryana elections.

Pointing that he had, for months, been personally engaging with the SGPC and appealing for joint celebrations for the 550th Prakash Purb, Amarinder said it was the SAD which had been persistently scuttling his efforts in their game of one-upmanship.

“The manner in which they had been going, on the side, to invite the Prime Minister and other central government leaders for the separate event of the SGPC clearly exposed their revoltingly true intent,” Amarinder added.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:37 IST

top news
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities