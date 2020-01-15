Alok Singh takes charge as first police commissioner of Noida

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:58 IST

Taking charge as the first commissioner of police of Gautam Budh Nagar district, IPS officer Alok Singh promised to make Noida’s policing “as efficient as Delhi’s” at the police headquarters in Surajpur on Wednesday morning.

Fifty-three-year-old Singh, a 1995-batch IPS officer, said the Noida police would be citizen-centric. “Noida has a trajectory of traditional and modern crimes, including cyber frauds. There is socio-economic diversity in the district. It has highly educated people who work in multi-national companies and those engaged IN traditional occupations like farming. It has a floating population, which goes to work every day from Noida to Delhi or Gurugram and vice versa. We will improve the policing system and make it like Delhi’s to improve security,” Singh said.

Emphasizing that Noida has emerged as a business hub, Singh said, “We will ensure that the district is safe, secure and smart. The police had acted against organised crime in the past. Now, law enforcement will be stricter,” he said, adding that the police has started its ground work to bust gangs and arrest criminals.

Singh said Noida police would work towards making an emotional connect with the residents. “Our endevour is to become a people friendly system,” he said.

After taking charge, Singh inspected the Knowledge Park police station where work is underway to build a family dispute resolution clinic. The clinic is being made under a Noida police initiative, first of its kind, to provide guidance to families facing disputes.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday had approved the proposal to set up the police commissioner system in Noida and Lucknow. In Noida, under the police commissioner, there will be two DIG rank officials and seven SP rank officials.

Singh, a senior IPS officer, has commanded 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A native of Aligarh, Singh completed his schooling from St Joseph’s School in Agra, followed by a B.Sc (Physics and Math) from Agra University. He later completed his MBA (marketing and finance) from the Kedarnath Aggarwal Institute of Management in Rohtak, Haryana.

In July 2019, Singh was appointed as Inspector General of Police (Meerut Range) and on January 1, 2020, he was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

In addition, the UP government has deployed seven deputy commissioners of police (DCP) of IPS rank, several of whom also took charge on Wednesday. The government has sanctioned nine additional DCPs, and names of some former superintendents of police of the district are included in it. Ankur Aggarwal (SP city), Anil Kumar Jha (SP traffic), Ashok Kumar Singh (SP crime) and Kumar Ranvijay Singh (SP rural) Gautam Budh Nagar have taken up their new roles.

Aggarwal is the only IPS officer in the additional DCP list.

A list from the Lucknow police headquarters also revealed names of assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) all of whom are former deputy superintendent of police from various districts. Police officials said the list will keep getting updated in the next few days and their roles will be assigned eventually.

Singh said the district will be divided in three zones for better policing and work is underway to develop the necessary infrastructure. He also said that to improve the public to police ratio, 1,600 new police personnel have been posted in the district.