Ambassadors of 16 countries to attend Global Investors Meet in Himachal Pradesh

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:57 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said ambassadors of as many as 16 countries and representatives of major business houses of the country are scheduled to attend the Global Investors’ Meet in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8.

“As many as 1,100 delegates will be attending the meet and ambassadors from USA, Britain, Singapore, Switzerland, Oman, Russia Malaysia, Germany, Israel, Australia and Vietnam will be present,” the chief minister said while addressing the media here.

“We hope to attract huge investment for the state,” he added.

Thakur said the hill state has never been exposed as it is being now. “We have tried to take initiatives which have never been taken before to attract investment. Apart from public sectors, we also want contribution of private sector in the development of the state,” he said.

RIPS OUT OPPN FOR CRITICISM

Lashing out at the opposition leaders for criticising the investors’ meet, the chief minister said, “The previous Congress regime wasted crores of rupees in roadshows as it failed to attract a single investor. It lacked vision, proper planning and strategy while BJP-led state government has been working hard for the last two years to attract investments,” said Thakur, adding that various roadshows and conclaves were organised across the country and on international level to apprise investors regarding the state’s potential.

The chief minister invited the state legislators from the opposition to be a part of the meet to clarify their doubts, if any, and provide suggestions to the state government.

Global Investors’ Meet is scheduled for November 7 and 8 in Dharamshala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on the inaugural day while home minister Amit Shah is schedules for Day 2. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Patel, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur will also be present.

Himachal Pradesh government has set a target of signing pacts worth ₹85,000 crores during the meet which will be attended by national and international investors, an official spokesperson said.

Already MoUs worth ₹82,000 crore have been signed and more will follow during the event, he said.