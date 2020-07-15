e-paper
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, common flu adds to worries of health authorities

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, common flu adds to worries of health authorities

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:57 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustantimes
         

Common flu has added to the woes of residents and health authorities who are already fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

To top it all, residents suffering from flu are reluctant to visit the hospitals due to the fear that if found positive for covid they will be kept under quarantine for three weeks, which will result in financial loss.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga urged people to not be afraid of the government protocols and get the tests done. “Government is offering free test facility and people should not be reluctant to undergo the test,” said Dr Bagga.

Dr Sandeep Puri, principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said that currently they are considering all flu under the Covid-19 category.

“Both seasonal flu and covid are viral fever and have similar symptoms. Covid-19 has some added symptoms. In certain cases, patient suffers from loose motion, and no sense of taste and smell. Patients should get the tests done if suffering from shortness of breath, cough and fever. It is important to isolate yourself from other members of the family, especial the elderly and children, in case one feels these symptoms,” said Dr Puri.

“Even otherwise, people should take care in the rainy season. Covid-19 is much more harmful as compared to any common flu. So patients should not be complacent about it, avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing,” Dr Puri added.

Dr Amarjeet Kaur, senior medical officer (SMO) civil hospital Ludhiana, said, “Cases of common flu and Covid-19 are on the rise and thus, we are recommending patients with symptoms to get tested.”

Dr Rampal Jain, a local physician, said that many patient are coming in with flu-like symptoms these days. “It could either be common flu or covid, depending on the severity. People should take precautions and not venture out in public as it is difficult to differentiate between common flu and covid because both have similar symptoms,” Dr Jain said.

HOUSE PARTIES ANOTHER PROBLEM

Dr Bagga urged residents to not hold social gatherings at their houses and outside. “One cannot escape the virus by hosting a party at home. FIR will be registered against anyone found to be violating the norms,” said Dr Bagga.

