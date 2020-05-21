Amid job crisis, youth queue up to volunteer at Covid-19 isolation centre

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:48 IST

While most people are confining themselves within their homes amid the Covid-19 outbreak, jobless youth in Ludhiana came in large numbers to apply for the post of volunteers at the isolation wards on Wednesday.

The volunteers, mostly women, including paramedical staff, were seen jostling among themselves as they queued up outside the enrolment centre at civil surgeon office for registration. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said that many BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) graduates had also come to apply for the post.

The volunteers are being recruited as daily wagers to meet the manpower shortage emerging in the government hospital during the Covid-19 crises.

As social distancing went for a toss completely, the health authorities had to call the police to bring the situating under control.

Furious on witnessing the chaotic scenes, civil surgeon Dr Rahesh Bagga was seen yelling at the crowd.

Dr Bagga said, “It is sad that we had to call the police to control the situation. These youngsters, who are educated enough, should realise the importance of maintaining social distance. But they did not bother.”

Dr Bagga also said that while applicants were jostling with each other, their family members went one step ahead. They were seen assembling against the wall to catch a glimpse of the training centre.

“Nearly two to five family members were accompanying one applicant. It was as if they were visiting a shopping mall. This is bizarre. People should not take undue advantage of government relaxation,” said Dr Bagga.

Dr Bagga reportedly lambasted the staff for failing to manage the crowd.

“The applicants should be given tokens to avoid chaos at the enrolment counter,” said Dr Bagga.

On the other hand, the youngsters standing in queue said that they were badly in need of a job.

“I need a job to help my family in tiding over the financial crises. The government is offering a good amount of money to volunteers on a daily basis. I did not want to lose this opportunity. Yes, there was rush but everyone needs a job these days,” said Gurpreet Kaur, one of the applicants.

Another woman, who got married recently, said that due to the lockdown, her family’s savings were drying up. “My family is in desperate need of money and despite being a trained paramedic, I am sitting at home. As soon as I found about this job, I came here to try my luck,” she said.