Amid lockdown, Team Jammu volunteers donate blood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:54 IST

Amid lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19, when other health services have taken a back seat, volunteers of Team Jammu, a group of youth, has started donating blood for children suffering from thalassemia, pregnant women and patients needing dialysis and other chronic diseases.

“While the government is busy mobilising its resources to overcome the pandemic, we started getting calls from distressed people about requirement of blood units,” said Zorawar Singh Jamwal, chairman of the youth group.

Jawmal said that he discussed the issue of blood requirement with other volunteers over the phone and they decided to donate blood.

“From April 15, we started getting calls from Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri districts. April 17 onwards, we started reaching out to the needy. We fix time with them and send our volunteers to donate blood. So far, our volunteers have donated blood to around a dozen patients,” he said.

He said that over 150 volunteers have come forward for the cause and can be reached for blood donation on the Team Jammu’s Facebook page or on 9419142233, at any time.

He said that had been providing ration to people in the first phase of the lockdown. “Besides continuing distribution of dry ration to the needy and installing sanitizer containers at public places, we have now started blood donation as there is shortage of blood even at the hospitals,” he said.

He, however, regretted the lackadaisical attitude of the blood transfusion department at GMCH, where staff was not available when volunteers went to donate blood.

Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma said, “Under the trying circumstances, Team Jammu and other NGOs are doing a commendable job.”