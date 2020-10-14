e-paper
Home / Cities / Amritsar police arrests gangster Jujhar’s four aides with arms

Amritsar police arrests gangster Jujhar’s four aides with arms

Two of them were involved in shooting at a 50-year-old goldsmith in Amritsar on September 10

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Amritsar police have arrested four aides of gangster Simranjit Singh, alias Jujhar, in separate operations on Wednesday.

Three pistols — two US-made .32 bore and one .315 bore countrymade — besides 21 rounds were also seized.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Singh, alias Gardela; Manak Singh, alias Sunny; Karan Sharma, alias Kalu; and Sonu, alias Kulcha, all of Amritsar.

Two of them — Manak and Karan — were involved in shooting at a 50-year-old goldsmith in Amritsar on September 10, said police. Jujhar, who faces 15-odd criminal cases and was lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail, had claimed responsibility for the incident in a Facebook post. The four aides were also involved in two other shootings, said police.

Jagmohan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law and order), Amritsar commissionerate, said Jujhar on being brought on production warrants revealed that Manak and one Hira Singh had opened fire at the goldsmith at his instance. Manak along with his associate Karan was apprehended from Moga on Wednesday. The other two were also arrested on the basis of leads provided by Jujhar, said police .

