Monday, Oct 14, 2019

AMU launches MBA prog in Islamic banking

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
ALIGARH To mark the launch of the two-year MBA (Islamic banking and finance) programme at the Aligarh Muslim University, the department of business administration (DBA), faculty of management studies and research (FMSR) organised the inaugural function with MH Khatkhatay (MD, Rehbar Financial Consultants, Bangalore) as the chief guest.

Khatkhatay appreciated AMU’s initiative to start this course and urged the department to work for bridging the gap between theory and practice. He said eminent scholars and practitioners of this field should be invited regularly to interact with the students.

Earlier welcoming the guests, Valeed Ahmad Ansari (dean, FMSR) spoke on ‘Vision of Islamic Banking and Finance’. Identifying challenges in implementing Islamic banking in India, he said still a large part of society is left out of the banking system and Islamic finance will be a reliable answer to problems existing in our economy.

Parvaiz Talib (chairman, DBA) shed light on the efforts in drawing curricula for this MBA programme. “This course has a potential to develop a lead position in the finance sector and as department, we see ourselves creating a league especially for our marginalised community,” he added.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:01 IST

