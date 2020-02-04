e-paper
AMU proctor resigns from post

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:56 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Aligarh Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) proctor Afifullah Khan resigned from his post on Tuesday and was replaced by Mohd Wasim Ali from the department of law who was appointed as the new proctor of the university.

The order to this effect was issued by AMU authorities.

“This change comes after Afifullah Khan resigned from the post of proctor ‘on his own request’,” stated Omar S Peerzada, public relations officer (PRO) at AMU.

To recall, students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had sought resignation of AMU vice-chancellor, registrar and proctor in wake of the student-police clash on the campus on December 15 night.

University authorities denied that Afifullah Khan’s resignation was an outcome of the pressure created because of students’ demand and claimed that he resigned ‘on his own’.

Khan cited “personal reasons” behind his resignation and denied any pressure because of student’s agitation.

“Because of full-time engagement with the agitation going on at AMU, I was not able to devote time to academics thus thought it fit to resign as proctor and focus on academics,” said Khan.

“As proctor, Prof Wasim will be responsible for maintaining law and order in the university,” said the PRO.

BOX

FIR against 5 AMU students for burning effigies

ALIGARH Five students of AMU were booked for burning effigies of Union home minster Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during protests against the CAA.

Circle officer Anil Sharma said they had been booked for raising slogans against Shah and Adityanath and burning their effigies at Duck Point on the AMU campus.

They were protesting against the recent law and order problems in the state during ongoing anti-CAA demonstrations. PTI

