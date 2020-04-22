Anaesthesia machines will be turned into oxygen supply aids in Mumbai

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:56 IST

MUMBAI: Following the lead of hospitals in the United States of America, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the process of converting anaesthesia machines into oxygen supply aids for Covid-19 patients. This is expected to help address the shortage of isolation beds with ventilators in the city. Anaesthesia machines will only be used for short durations on suspected or infected patients who have minor breathing problems.

With 3,683 cases and a mortality rate of 4.37%reported in Mumbai so far, the most vulnerable to Covid-19 are in the age group of 61-90 years as well as people with pre-existing health issues, like respiratory illnesses and diabetes. These patients often require ventilators and oxygen therapy to aid breathing. However, there is a shortage of ventilators and isolation beds that can provide oxygen therapy. To address this issue, BMC has procured 50 ventilators and is in the process of converting anaesthesia machines into oxygen outlets since these devices have inbuilt ventilators.

“We have sought expertise from the heads of anaesthesia departments. They will submit the report today [Wednesday] along with their recommendations before we approach our technical team for the conversion,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC. “These converted machines will be used for minor, suspected or confirmed asymptomatic patients, not for serious patients with collapsed breathing systems,” he added.

The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologist (IAS) approved of the BMC’s plan, but said the converted machines should be a last resort. “Many anaesthesia machines are lying useless which can be converted into oxygen supplying outlets. Bio-technicians can switch off the anaesthesia chamber and help with the minor changes required,” said Dr Naveen Malhotra, secretary, IAS. However, he emphasised that it was important to ensure only anaesthesiologists operated the machines. “Doctors from other specialities will not be able to monitor it, so it needs the expertise of anaesthesiologists,” said Dr Malhotra.

In March, hospitals in New York City started repurposing anaesthesia machines when faced with a shortage of medical equipment to treat Covid-19 patients. Anaesthesia machines have an inbuilt oxygen providing system which can be modified to provide oxygen to patients. However, some doctors have advised caution, pointing out that the machines aren’t designed for this purpose.

“Anaesthesia machines are used to give relaxants, which are in our hands to control. But in Covid patients, their respiration will be active and we will not have the feature to change the mode of ventilation. These machines aren’t meant to regulate the patient with respiratory problems,” said Dr Manjula Sarkar, anaesthesiologist at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.