Andhra gears up for ‘Kodi Pandelu’ on Sankranti. What is this game all about?

The Sankranti season in Andhra Pradesh has begun with a bang and a three-day festival comprising Bhogi, Makar Sankranti and Kanuma Sankranti is going to reflect the culture of Telugu speaking state. When it is Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh, the Godavari region of the state draws all the attention with its iconic ‘Kodi Pandelu’ or the Cock fight competitions. The stage is set for the popular game this year too.

What is a ‘Kodi Pandem’

Kodi Pandem roughly translates to rooster fight and it is usually conducted in East and West Godavari areas of Andhra Pradesh. Two roosters belonging to the opposite competitors are made to fight in an arena among thousands of people interestingly gazing at the fighting birds. Winning this competition is considered as a pride by the people and it has been a traditional affair for Sankranti festival.

Different breeds of roosters are raised specially to participate in the ‘Kodi Pandelu’ and they are titled with names like Sethu, Nemali, Dega, Kaki, Hamsa etc. There is a special diet for these roosters which include dry fruits, worms and even burnt onions. The birds are also made to swim in the pond so that their muscles are strong enough to fight with the opposite bird. They are also given steam baths and their claws are sharpened. A sharp knife is tagged to roosters during the fight but the practice was banned by the Supreme court in 2018.

The other side of this traditional festival is gambling on these roosters. Huge bets are being placed on these fights and many people had gone bankrupt in the past after betting their entire money on ‘Kodi Pandelu.’ Not just the common people but influential faces, politicians and even actors throng to the towns and villages of Godavari districts during Sankranti just to see the grandeur of Kodi Pandelu.

In 2018, the Supreme court had ordered a ban on gambling and cruelty in the rooster fights. It only allowed the ‘friendly’ rooster fights during Sankranti festival.