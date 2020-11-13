Anganwadi workers want HP govt to relieve them from Covid duty

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:53 IST

After 19 Anganwadi workers tested positive for coronavirus in Gohar of Mandi district, the workers’ union has demanded the state government to relieve them from Covid duty.

State president of Anganwadi workers Neelam Jaswal said that the state government is putting the lives of workers in danger. “This serious coronavirus explosion has occurred in the chief minister’s area and this has happened because Anganwadi workers are being sent on duty without any safety,” she said.

“When the Anganwadi workers in CM’s native place are not safe then what about the general public. Hundreds of Anganwadi workers have died in the line of duty throughout the country, but the state government has not learned any lesson,” she added.

“The state government has issued orders to send Anganwadi workers for coronavirus mapping from November 18 to 25 without any insurance plan and security, which is completely insensitive and anti-human,” she said.

The workers have warned the state government of a massive agitation across the state if it does not take appropriate steps.