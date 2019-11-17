Annual fest of IIM-L concludes with lessons from Ramayan

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:58 IST

Lucknow: The three- day annual cultural event of IIM-Lucknow Manfest-Varchasva concluded on Sunday with lessons from Ramayan. A major crowd puller for the day was Antarnaad, the stage play competition based on the theme of contemporary Ramayan. The event had five finalists which included colleges like FMS and IIM Calcutta. The teams depicted how learning from mythology was relevant in the modern world. The day started with 11th Lucknow City Run organised as part of the fest around Ram Manohar Lohia Park. The run had three categories including men’s, women’s and run for fun.

The event was presented by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport and was based on the theme of ‘Passenger Safety’.

Back on the campus the day was star-studded with sessions delivered by Tahir Raj Bhasin(actor) and Dhruv Sehgal (actor & creator) . Dhruv Sehgal conducted a workshop on story-telling for students and emphasised on the importance of discipline and perseverance to take up writing as a profession.

Among the dance events, Vibes, the solo dance competition was an favourite of the audience with participants across genres ranging from Bhangra and Indian classical to hip-hop and Bollywood. An important workshop organised as part of the fest was Digital and Integrated Marketing by Google. The workshop was attended by over 200 students and young professionals who were introduced to the modern strategies of marketing. The event concluded with a performance by singer Guru Randhawa.