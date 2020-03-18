Anti-defection law should be done away, says Haryana home minister Anil Vij

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:44 IST

CHANDIGARH: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that the anti-defection law must be done away with as it is against the basic principle of democracy.

“The anti-defection law should be abrogated. MLAs should be given a free hand to express their choice. The anti-defection law is against the basic principle of democracy,” the minister said.

This comes in the backdrop of the political tussle that is underway in Madhya Pradesh since the resignation of Jyorityaditya Scindia along with 22 legislators.

The resignation of these MLAs has plunged the Kamal Nath government into a crisis.