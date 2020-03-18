e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Anti-defection law should be done away, says Haryana home minister Anil Vij

Anti-defection law should be done away, says Haryana home minister Anil Vij

BJP leader wants the anti-defection law abrogated as he finds it against the basic principle of democracy

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that the anti-defection law must be done away with as it is against the basic principle of democracy.

“The anti-defection law should be abrogated. MLAs should be given a free hand to express their choice. The anti-defection law is against the basic principle of democracy,” the minister said.

This comes in the backdrop of the political tussle that is underway in Madhya Pradesh since the resignation of Jyorityaditya Scindia along with 22 legislators.

The resignation of these MLAs has plunged the Kamal Nath government into a crisis.

top news
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
Coronavirus Live:Vaishno Devi yatra closed from today
Coronavirus Live:Vaishno Devi yatra closed from today
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities