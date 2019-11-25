Appointment row: Protesters perform Rudrabhishek in BHU

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 21:02 IST

VARANASI: The group of students protesting against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan in the department of Sahitya of Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijgyan (SVDV), BHU, on Monday described their protest as ‘dharma-yuddha’( crusade) for protecting the values of BHU founder Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya and performed Rudrabhishek (special prayers and worship) of Lord Shiva at Vishwanath temple on the campus on Monday.

The students said that they wanted Dr Firoz Khan to be transferred . The group protesting against the appointment of a Muslim in the department of Sahitya comprised 40 students, including research scholars of different departments in the faculty of SVDV.

A protester Shubham Tiwari said special puja of Baba Kashi Vishwanath was conducted and prayers offered so that Dr Firoz Khan was transferred to the department of Sanskrit in the faculty of arts. “We are against the appointment of a Muslim in the faculty of SVDV which imparts education on a number of subjects related to Sanatan Dharma,” he said

Tiwari said that Dr Firoz should teach in the department of Sanskrit .

The students also released a poster on Monday. “The protest is continuing to protect the values of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya and religion. It will continue until our victory,” Tiwari said, shouting a slogan, “Mahamana Ke samman me, SVDV Chhatra maidan me (in the honour of Mahamana, students of faculty of SVDV are holding protests)”.

In the latter part of the day, the group of students organised a meeting at the BHU gate. Moreover, classes are not taking place in the faculty in view of the examinations.