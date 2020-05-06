Art 370 revocation:‘Increased attacks on forces, intense shellling a sign that Pak is desperate’

cities

Amid a spurt in terror attacks and intense shelling by Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, army officials say these are desperate attempts by an exasperated Pakistan post the abrogation of Article 370.

A senior officer of the Northern Command, requesting anonymity, said every time Pakistan indulges in mischief, it is given a stinging punch in the face. “They had no locus-standi in the past but after nullification of J&K’s special status, Pakistan Army has been indulging in desperate attacks on security forces and intense shelling on the borders,” he said.

In a recent report, the Intelligence Bureau had stated that there were 16 operational launch pads across the LoC that are ready to push 450 terrorists into J&K.

However, there was a lull for over six months after the August 5 move. The senior official attributed it to Pakistan’s internal problems. “They were under pressure from FATF and then Imran Khan’s government got into a confrontation with General Bajwa. Our mountain passes were also closed due to snow. The lull can be attributed to multiple factors,” he said.

“We lost eight security personnel in two incidents but they cannot sum up and define the entire scenario. We are constantly maintaining pressure on militants and retaliating strongly to shelling and firing by Pakistan Army along the LoC,” he said.

Major General (retired) GS Jamwal said, “Pakistan is fast losing what they call their jugular vein—Kashmir—after the abrogation of Article 370. Therefore, they are now resorting to all sorts of desperate measures.”

“They want to keep the Kashmir issue alive and they know how to grab attention of the international community, including Islamic countries, by staging terror attacks and flaring up borders with India and then blaming us,” he said.

He also anticipated more terror attacks in future. “We should continue to maintain pressure on terrorists and ensure that we don’t lose our men but inflict maximum damage on them,” he said.

Pak army resorts to firing along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.

“Around 3:40pm, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Shahpur sector,” the spokesperson said. Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, officials said. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.