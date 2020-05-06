e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Art 370 revocation:‘Increased attacks on forces, intense shellling a sign that Pak is desperate’

Art 370 revocation:‘Increased attacks on forces, intense shellling a sign that Pak is desperate’

In a recent report, the Intelligence Bureau had stated that there were 16 operational launch pads across the LoC that are ready to push 450 terrorists into J&K.

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 18:55 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.
Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

Amid a spurt in terror attacks and intense shelling by Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, army officials say these are desperate attempts by an exasperated Pakistan post the abrogation of Article 370.

A senior officer of the Northern Command, requesting anonymity, said every time Pakistan indulges in mischief, it is given a stinging punch in the face. “They had no locus-standi in the past but after nullification of J&K’s special status, Pakistan Army has been indulging in desperate attacks on security forces and intense shelling on the borders,” he said.

In a recent report, the Intelligence Bureau had stated that there were 16 operational launch pads across the LoC that are ready to push 450 terrorists into J&K.

However, there was a lull for over six months after the August 5 move. The senior official attributed it to Pakistan’s internal problems. “They were under pressure from FATF and then Imran Khan’s government got into a confrontation with General Bajwa. Our mountain passes were also closed due to snow. The lull can be attributed to multiple factors,” he said.

“We lost eight security personnel in two incidents but they cannot sum up and define the entire scenario. We are constantly maintaining pressure on militants and retaliating strongly to shelling and firing by Pakistan Army along the LoC,” he said.

Major General (retired) GS Jamwal said, “Pakistan is fast losing what they call their jugular vein—Kashmir—after the abrogation of Article 370. Therefore, they are now resorting to all sorts of desperate measures.”

“They want to keep the Kashmir issue alive and they know how to grab attention of the international community, including Islamic countries, by staging terror attacks and flaring up borders with India and then blaming us,” he said.

He also anticipated more terror attacks in future. “We should continue to maintain pressure on terrorists and ensure that we don’t lose our men but inflict maximum damage on them,” he said.

Pak army resorts to firing along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.

“Around 3:40pm, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Shahpur sector,” the spokesperson said. Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, officials said. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

top news
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
Lab-grown antibodies could block Sars-Cov-2 virus: Scientists
Lab-grown antibodies could block Sars-Cov-2 virus: Scientists
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities