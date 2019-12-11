Assembly session: Govt to push for direct dismissal of teachers accused of molesting students

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:07 IST

The state government is considered formulating a policy for the direct dismissal of teachers accused of molesting their students after conducting a preliminary probe by invoking Article 311 of the constitution, education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Wednesday.

He was responding to the point of order raised by the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on alleged molestation of 13 girl students of a government school in his home constituency Haroli in Una district. “They can appeal the high court but the government will take stern action,” said Bhardwaj.

The education minister expressed concern over the increasing number of incidents of molestation involving teachers. “Even the national and state awardee teachers have been found involved,” he said.

Bhardwaj said the Haroli School teacher who had been accused of molestation had been suspended and his headquarters has been fixed outside the state. “A case has been registered against him,” he said. The minister also said that 12 girl students of another government-run school had lodged a similar complaint a national awardee teacher. “The teacher has been suspended and an FIR was lodged against him but he obtained anticipatory bail,” he said.

Govt to reorganise panchayats before PRI polls

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the state government will reorganise the panchayats in the state before Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections, which are slated for next year.

He was replying to a question raised by Sarkaghat legislator Col (Retd) Inder Singh about the problems being faced in some panchayats in his constituency due to the delimitation of assembly segments.

The chief minister clarified that the delimitation of panchayats is done by the state. However, the delimitation of constituencies is done by the election commission. It was last done in 2007 based on Kanungo and Patwar circles,” said Thakur.

The CM admitted that people were facing difficulties in some constituencies after the 2007 delimitation. “The biggest problem is the maintenance of roads, so the government has decided to reorganise the divisions of Public Works Department (PWD).”

Responding to another question jointly raised by legislators Jawahar Thakur and Hoshyar Singh, the chief minister said that in the future government would make budgetary provisions for maintenance of the roads built by rural development and forest departments.

He added that the state government had allotted ₹426 crores for maintenance of roads.

Meanwhile, rural development and panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar told the house that selection of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was being done on the bases of the 2011 census. He was replying to a question raised by Hamirpur MLA Narinder Thakur. He said that as many as 839 families were selected under the scheme in Hamirpur district but only 117 families were found eligible so the remaining 720 were excluded.

Govt to provide fishermen with life jackets

The state government will soon provide fishermen with life jackets, rural development and panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar said on Wednesday.

“The government has awarded a tender for safety equipment,” said Kanwar, who also holds the animal husbandry and fisheries portfolio. Kanwar was responding to a ‘calling attention motion’ moved by Dehra MLA Hoshyar Singh, who was raising the issue of fishermen deaths due to drowning in Pong, Bhakhra and Pandoh lakes.

He said the government was implementing a ₹11 crore project to provide safety and rescue equipment to the fishermen in a phased manner. “In the current financial year, 250 fishermen will be provided equipment, including life-saving jackets, advanced boats, raincoats, tents and nets.”

“The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojana covers fishermen and in case of death or disability, financial assistance is provided to them or their dependents,” said Kanwar. He added that no premium is charged from the fishermen for the insurance cover. “The premium is borne by the Centre and state in 80:20 ratio.”

“In case of a fisherman’s death, his family is provided ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh is given if a person is disabled,” said Kanwar. The government also provides a compensation of ₹4 lakh in case of a death due to natural calamity.