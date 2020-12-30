At 3.6°C Ludhiana sees coldest December night in 50 years

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:03 IST

There appears to be no respite in sight from weather woes.

The city shivered as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6°C on Monday, making it the least temperature recorded on any December day in last 50 years.

The Monday blues came a couple of days after a record dip was seen in the maximum temperature — 8.4°C — on December 25.

The December-30 temperature was 1.5°C below normal.

Confirming the development, assistant professor at Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU’s) agro meteorology department, KK Gill, said such a steep fall in the minimum temperature has not been witnessed in the past 50 years in the month of December.

Gill said, ”Due to western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain which will clear the sky.”

While the maximum temperature showed some improvement and was recorded at 10.2°C, MeT expert Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, who also heads the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at PAU, said that even at 10.2°C, December 30 (particular day) was the coldest in the past 49 years.

Two deaths reported

As per the records available at the civil hospital’s mortuary, at least 13 people have died due to the cold wave in the city.

On Monday, two persons, including a 45-year-old man identified as Lal Babu Pathak, were found dead.

Pathak’s body was recovered from Chet Singh Nagar in Sahnewal, while the other deceased could not be identified.

His body was recovered from Chaura Bazaar area. According to the police, both of them were found unattended.

Fog engulfs region

Fog has clubbed with chilly weather to add to the miseries of residents.

Zero visibility is being reported, on especially highways, which is also resulting in accidents.

MeT experts say the condition is likely persist for a few more days.