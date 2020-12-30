e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / At 3.6°C Ludhiana sees coldest December night in 50 years

At 3.6°C Ludhiana sees coldest December night in 50 years

Dip in Mercury: Official predicts rain in coming days

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:03 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

 There appears to be no respite in sight from weather woes.

The city shivered as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6°C on Monday, making it the least temperature recorded on any December day in last 50 years.

The Monday blues came a couple of days after a record dip was seen in the maximum temperature — 8.4°C — on December 25.

The December-30 temperature was 1.5°C below normal. 

Confirming the development, assistant professor at Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU’s) agro meteorology department, KK Gill, said such a steep fall in the minimum temperature has not been witnessed in the past 50 years in the month of December. 

Gill said, ”Due to western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain which will clear the sky.” 

While the maximum temperature showed some improvement and was recorded at 10.2°C, MeT expert Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, who also heads the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at PAU, said that even at 10.2°C, December 30 (particular day) was the coldest in the past 49 years.

Two deaths reported

As per the records available at the civil hospital’s mortuary, at least 13 people have died due to the cold wave in the city. 

On Monday, two persons, including a 45-year-old man identified as Lal Babu Pathak, were found dead.

Pathak’s body was recovered from Chet Singh Nagar in Sahnewal, while the other deceased could not be identified.

His body was recovered from Chaura Bazaar area. According to the police, both of them were found unattended. 

Fog engulfs region

Fog has clubbed with chilly weather to add to the miseries of residents.

Zero visibility is being reported, on especially highways, which is also resulting in accidents.

MeT experts say the condition is likely persist for a few more days.  

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities