At least six injured after petrol pump roof collapses in Chennai

Sep 29, 2023 10:09 PM IST

The six persons injured were taking shelter in the petrol pump to escape the rain.

At least six people sustained injuries when the roof of a petrol pump collapsed on them at Saidapet in Chennai on Friday during heavy rainfall in the area, said police. The six persons injured were taking shelter in the petrol pump to escape the rain. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

A fire force team and police personnel reached the spot and began removing the debris after the petrol pump roof collapsed in Chennai on Friday.(ANI)

The authorities said there were no casualties reported in the incident.

A fire force team and police personnel reached the spot and started removing the debris. Further information is awaited.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

