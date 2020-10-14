e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Attack on Punjab BJP chief’s car: FIR registered against unidentified persons

Attack on Punjab BJP chief’s car: FIR registered against unidentified persons

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for attacking the car of Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma at Cholang toll plaza on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday night.

At least 25 people allegedly carrying kisan union flags had attacked Sharma’s car and broke the front and rear windshields, though the BJP’s state chief called it an attack by the Congress government.

The police had grabbed the CCTV footage of the incident from Cholang toll plaza which showed some flag-bearing persons charging towards Sharma’s car as it slowed down. However, none of the attackers has been identified so far.

Sharma said he was often greeted with slogans by the protesters whenever he passed through the dharna site on his way to Pathankot, but never faced such a violent situation. “I can say this with certainty that assailants could not be farmers. It is the handiwork of Captain Amarinder Singh,” he had told the media after the incident. It is pertinent to mention here that some farmers’ organisations have put up a permanent dharna at the toll plaza for the last several days.

The FIR has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides various sections of the National Highways Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Mahal said an investigation was going on.

Party workers protest outside mini secretariat

Meanwhile, BJP workers on Tuesday staged a protest in front of mini secretariat against the attack on party’s state chief. Dubbing the incident “most unfortunate”, district president Nipun Sharma claimed that the Congress government was behind it.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In