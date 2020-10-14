Attack on Punjab BJP chief’s car: FIR registered against unidentified persons

cities

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for attacking the car of Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma at Cholang toll plaza on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday night.

At least 25 people allegedly carrying kisan union flags had attacked Sharma’s car and broke the front and rear windshields, though the BJP’s state chief called it an attack by the Congress government.

The police had grabbed the CCTV footage of the incident from Cholang toll plaza which showed some flag-bearing persons charging towards Sharma’s car as it slowed down. However, none of the attackers has been identified so far.

Sharma said he was often greeted with slogans by the protesters whenever he passed through the dharna site on his way to Pathankot, but never faced such a violent situation. “I can say this with certainty that assailants could not be farmers. It is the handiwork of Captain Amarinder Singh,” he had told the media after the incident. It is pertinent to mention here that some farmers’ organisations have put up a permanent dharna at the toll plaza for the last several days.

The FIR has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides various sections of the National Highways Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Mahal said an investigation was going on.

Party workers protest outside mini secretariat

Meanwhile, BJP workers on Tuesday staged a protest in front of mini secretariat against the attack on party’s state chief. Dubbing the incident “most unfortunate”, district president Nipun Sharma claimed that the Congress government was behind it.