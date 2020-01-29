Attend classes from Jan 30 and appear in exams, AMU V-C urges students

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:40 IST

Aligarh Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor appealed to all to maintain peace on the campus and requested students to appear in the examinations and attend classes from January 30.

“I appeal to all my students whose future is foremost on my mind, not to fall prey to rumours, propaganda spread by vested interests and to appear in the examinations and attend classes,” he said.

“This is my last appeal to all to maintain peace and tranquility on the campus and to please appear in the exams and attend classes from January 30. Already 18 days have gone by without any academic activity,” he categorically stated.

The V-C added that the university could not allow chaos, disorder and undesirable activities, which will tarnish the name of the institution.

“If the examination and classes are prevented from being held by some misguided elements, there will be no justification of keeping the university open and allowing 23,000 students to sit idle on the university campus,” said Mansoor, adding that even the parents of students would not want their wards to remain on the campus without academic activity.

“We rescheduled the left over examinations from January 27, but some misguided people, including outsiders, are not allowing examinations to be held and are locking the examination centres/departments and physically preventing students to appear in the examination” he said in the appeal.

“They are also threatening many students. Some of them went to Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College and forcibly snatched the answer sheets of students appearing in the examination on January 27,” he added.

He urged students to act in a mature and wise manner, to continue with academic activities and protest peacefully, on any issue within the ambit of law.

Mansoor also said, “If anybody has any grievance or complaints against me, he is free to represent to the President of India, who is visitor of the university. And if any section of the university has grievance or complaint against any person holding administrative responsibilities, he/she can give to me in writing and it will be looked into as per rules.”

He reminded: “The incidents of December 15 are being investigated by NHRC on the orders of Allahabad high court and the next hearing is scheduled for February 17. Let us wait for its decision.”

“Some people, who blatantly disturbed the Republic Day function on January 26, were handed over to police by the proctorial staff as they were not sure about the antecedents of these persons. It should be noted that Republic Day is a national festival, which is above politics and it is a serious offence to disturb R-Day celebrations,” he added.

“I was not aware of these persons being handed over to the police. But as soon as I got it verified by the controller of admissions that three of them were bonafide students, we requested the district administration to release them,” said the V-C.

These students were released within hours and two members of proctorial team were at the police station to facilitate their release, while the fourth person, who is not a bonafide student, was also released the next day by the district administration, he added.