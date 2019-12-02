Atul Garg is new chief of Delhi fire services

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:09 IST

New Delhi: Atul Garg has been appointed as the new chief of the Delhi Fire Services. Garg, who was at present serving as the chief fire officer of the DFS, has been promoted to the rank of director, an order dated Monday, said.

Garg, who has spent more than 17 years in the DFS, since 2002, was awarded with meritorious services medal in the year 2009.

Before Garg, G.C. Mishra headed the Delhi Fire Services department. After Mishra retired from the service in February this year, Vipin Kentail was holding the charge temporarily, until Garg was promoted.

With its staff strength of around 2,700 Delhi Fire Service witnesses about 30,000 fire emergency calls every year. The department has 200 fire tenders in its service at present.