Audio clip of ex-MC president threatening corporation inspector goes viral

Audio clip of ex-MC president threatening corporation inspector goes viral

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, BATALA
Hindustantimes
         

A general inspector deputed at Batala municipal corporation had blamed former BJP municipal council president Naresh Mahajan of threatening him and using derogatory language against him over phone. The audio clip of the incident had also gone viral.

In a complaint to municipal corporation commissioner, Amarjeet Singh Sodhi alleged that couple of days back, he along with his team had cleared illegal encroachments on Gurdaspur road during which they had also demolished a structure of a close relative of Mahajan. Mahajan called me over phone on Monday and used expletives and threatened me, Sodhi alleged.

Amarjeet also made a written complaint to higher officials of his department.

“I had also lodged a police complaint seeking strict action against the BJP leader,” he added.

MC commissioner Balwinder Singh said that he is not aware about the matter but if someone had threatened the official, action will be taken.

When asked, Mahajan denied making any call to Sodhi.

