e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Ayodhya woman lived with two corpses for two months

  Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A woman was found living with the bodies of her mother and sister in the house for over two months in Ayodhya.

She was taken to hospital and would be sent to a shelter home after thorough medical check-up, said a cop.

On Thursday, residents of Adarsh Nagar colony called the police when a stench from a house disturbed them. When the door was broken, cops found a woman, identified as Deepa, daughter of a former sub-divisinal magistrate Vijendra Srivastava who died in 1990.

Deepa was sleeping with the decomposed bodies of her mother and sister, Pushpa Srivastava and Vibha near her. Circle officer Arvind Chaurasia said, “Deepa’s father had died in 1990 and she lived with her mother and three sisters, one of whom Rupali passed away a few years ago.

Thereafter Pushpa Srivastava and her two daughters Vibha and Deepa became mentally unstable and stopped interacting with neighbours.

Pushpa and Vibha died about two months ago and Deepa had been living with their corpses. The police officer said the bodies had decomposed to such an extent that the bones were visible, which meant that the deaths had taken place about two months ago.

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News