Ayodhya woman lived with two corpses for two months

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:29 IST

A woman was found living with the bodies of her mother and sister in the house for over two months in Ayodhya.

She was taken to hospital and would be sent to a shelter home after thorough medical check-up, said a cop.

On Thursday, residents of Adarsh Nagar colony called the police when a stench from a house disturbed them. When the door was broken, cops found a woman, identified as Deepa, daughter of a former sub-divisinal magistrate Vijendra Srivastava who died in 1990.

Deepa was sleeping with the decomposed bodies of her mother and sister, Pushpa Srivastava and Vibha near her. Circle officer Arvind Chaurasia said, “Deepa’s father had died in 1990 and she lived with her mother and three sisters, one of whom Rupali passed away a few years ago.

Thereafter Pushpa Srivastava and her two daughters Vibha and Deepa became mentally unstable and stopped interacting with neighbours.

Pushpa and Vibha died about two months ago and Deepa had been living with their corpses. The police officer said the bodies had decomposed to such an extent that the bones were visible, which meant that the deaths had taken place about two months ago.