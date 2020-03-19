Bag containing ₹20.10 lakh stolen from ICICI Bank in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:20 IST

An unidentified person stole a bag of cash amounting to ₹20.10 lakh from the counter of an ICICI Bank branch in Feroze Gandhi market near Bhai Bala Chowk on Thursday afternoon.

The cash belonged to Royal Punjab, a wine company. The company’s employee, Amit Kumar, had come to the bank to deposit the cash. He put the bag containing the cash on the teller’s desk so that it could be counted and stepped away to receive a call. In the meantime, someone made away with the cash.

Amit raised an alarm, called the police and informed his employer Jaswinder Singh Gill of the theft.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured a clean shaven man in a pink shirt pick up the bag the moment Amit left the counter. However, he is yet to be identified. Police suspect Amit’s involvement in the crime and have taken him into custody.

The employees said they had assumed that the accused was Amit’s companion. Therefore, they did not try to stop him.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said police were trying to establish if the accused was already present at the bank or he followed Amit. He said the role of bank employees in abetting the theft had not been ruled out.

A case has been registered at the Division 5 Police station against unidentified accused.

Liquor company employees on the target of robbers

In a similar case, four miscreants robbed a liquor company employee of ₹3.67 lakh after injuring him near Jandiyali Chowk on March 16, while on January 11, the employees of a liquor company foiled a robbery bid and confronted two motorcycle-borne miscreants at RK road near Cheema Chowk.