e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Bag containing ₹20.10 lakh stolen from ICICI Bank in Ludhiana

Bag containing ₹20.10 lakh stolen from ICICI Bank in Ludhiana

The cash belonged to Royal Punjab, a wine company

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police officials standing outside the ICICI Bank in Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Police officials standing outside the ICICI Bank in Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

An unidentified person stole a bag of cash amounting to ₹20.10 lakh from the counter of an ICICI Bank branch in Feroze Gandhi market near Bhai Bala Chowk on Thursday afternoon.

The cash belonged to Royal Punjab, a wine company. The company’s employee, Amit Kumar, had come to the bank to deposit the cash. He put the bag containing the cash on the teller’s desk so that it could be counted and stepped away to receive a call. In the meantime, someone made away with the cash.

Amit raised an alarm, called the police and informed his employer Jaswinder Singh Gill of the theft.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured a clean shaven man in a pink shirt pick up the bag the moment Amit left the counter. However, he is yet to be identified. Police suspect Amit’s involvement in the crime and have taken him into custody.

The employees said they had assumed that the accused was Amit’s companion. Therefore, they did not try to stop him.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said police were trying to establish if the accused was already present at the bank or he followed Amit. He said the role of bank employees in abetting the theft had not been ruled out.

A case has been registered at the Division 5 Police station against unidentified accused.

Liquor company employees on the target of robbers

In a similar case, four miscreants robbed a liquor company employee of ₹3.67 lakh after injuring him near Jandiyali Chowk on March 16, while on January 11, the employees of a liquor company foiled a robbery bid and confronted two motorcycle-borne miscreants at RK road near Cheema Chowk.

tags
top news
3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly
3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities