e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ban on entry of widow: Haryana women commission asks DC to suspend Fatehabad village sarpanch

Ban on entry of widow: Haryana women commission asks DC to suspend Fatehabad village sarpanch

As per sources, the widow’s father said they had submitted a copy of the panchayat’s decision to the police but no action was taken against the culprits.

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:55 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the panchayat of Fatehabad’s Dhani Bhojraj issued a diktat banning the entry of a widow to her in-laws village for the next 15 years, the Haryana State Commission For Women chairperson Pratibha Suman on Saturday met the woman, Bala Devi, at her parental home and later visited her in-laws village.

Suman said, “We met the widow at her parental home where she narrated the entire incident. Afterwards, we accompanied her to the in-laws village. We had issued a summon to the panchayat to clarify their stand on the incident and ordered police to register a First Information report (FIR) against them.”

“The women commission has asked Fatehabad deputy commissioner to suspend sarpanch Sadu Ram, who had passed the diktat. We will ensure that the woman gets her rights,” she added.

As per sources, the widow’s father said they had submitted a copy of the panchayat’s decision to the police but no action was taken against the culprits.

Suman said she will initiate a strong action if any police official is found involved in the entire case. “We are investigating whether the woman’s father had filed any complaint with the police or not,” she added.

On Friday, Bala Devi had said that after her husband’s demise, the panchayat told her to not step foot in the village till her son turned 18. Sarpanch Sadhu Ram had also agreed that the panchayat did pass an order to such effect.

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
The China factor in Indian politics
The China factor in Indian politics
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In