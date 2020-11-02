Baroda bypoll: 1.78 lakh voters to decide fate of 14 candidates tomorrow

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:19 IST

A total of 1.78 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 14 candidates who are in the fray for the Baroda bypoll in Haryana on Tuesday.

Polling will be held from 7:00 am till 6:00pm in the assembly seat of Sonepat district, officials said.The counting will be held on November 10.

A total of 1.78 lakh voters—97,819 males, 80,429 females and two transgenders will exercise their voting rights, according to figures released by the election commission officials. Of these, 5,092 voters are above 80 years of age and 1,860 service electors.

As many as 280 polling booths have been set up and 151 of them are categorised as vulnerable. Security personnel, including three companies of paramilitary forces, have been deployed to ensure peaceful by elections, officials said.

One lakh single-use gloves for voters to put on when they press the EVM button to cast their votes, 57,500 surgical masks, 3,500 face shields, 1,650 bottles of hand sanitiser (500 ml each) and 3,500 each personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 face masks have been arranged as polling takes place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A head-to-head contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress is in the offing for the constituency. The seat fell vacant following the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda on April 12.

While the BJP has fielded Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who lost by about 4,800 votes to Sri Krishan Hooda in the 2019 assembly election, the Congress has put its money on a newcomer, Indu Raj Narwal, a former member of Sonepat zila parishad.

Seven Independents and four candidates belonging to other parties are also in the fray from the constituency. Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Joginder Singh Malik,41, a candidate who lost the 2019 assembly election from Baroda. Former BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Rajkumar Saini, who had floated his own outfit last year has also thrown his hat in the contest.