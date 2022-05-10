Bengaluru: Accused husband still on the loose month after journalist's suicide

More than a month after the death of a 35-year-old Reuters journalist working in Bengaluru, the accused husband Aneesh Kodayan Koroth has still not been nabbed. Shruthi Narayanan had hanged herself when her husband, Aneesh, was away from home.

Three suicide notes were recovered from the deceased's residence in Kasaragod, Vidyanagar Chala Road in Bengaluru, in which she alleged that her husband would harass her and wrote that she was happy about escaping a torturous life with him.

In one of the suicide notes, she wrote to her husband: ‘I am going to end my life and two people would be the happiest. You and I. I am happy because I am escaping this torturous life and you will be happy because you will not have me in your life.”

She also wrote that no one can bear his (Aneesh's) torture for more than 20 minutes, and if he chooses to marry again, he should marry a deaf and blind woman so that she would not have to hear or see him abusing her.

Shruthi's relatives alleged suspicion immediately over Shruthi's death and lodged a complaint with the Whitefield Police Station where Shruthi's brother, Nishant, alleged that Aneesh, who used to work for a private company, tortured her on a daily basis.

However, police have been unable to track him down. A report said a police official from Whitefield said police are making efforts to trace him. Anish went missing soon after the death of his wife. It was reported that Aneesh was away at Taliparamba, a municipality of Kannur district, Kerala, the day Shruthi was found dead.

A report said that neither Shruthi's family nor the police have been able to get a hold of him despite police teams investigating the case having visited Kerala two to three times. However police officials reassured that he will soon be arrested.

The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment when her brother Nishant could not get in touch with her and visited her house. Nishant and the security of the apartment broke open the balcony door and entered the house, where they found Shruti's body.