‘2 people will be happy after my death…,’ journalist's 3 suicide notes found
- Three suicide notes have been recovered from the residence of Shruti Narayanan, a 35-year-old journalist working with Reuters, who was found dead in her apartment in Kasaragod, Vidyanagar Chala Road in Bengaluru.
- Her body was found by her brother after he broke into her home in Bengaluru from the balcony when she did not answer his calls.
Before ending her life Shruti had written three notes - one for her husband, second for the police and the third one for her parents, her brother Nishanth told a local news website. Where she listed why she was happy about escaping a torturous life with her husband.
In a note dated March 20, Sunday, Shruti wrote to her husband: ‘I am going to end my life and two people would be the happiest. You and I. I am happy because I am escaping this torturous life and you will be happy because you will not have me in your life.”
According to reports, she also wrote that no one can bear his (Aneesh's) torture for more than 20 minutes, and if he chooses to marry again, he should marry a deaf and blind woman so that she would not have to hear or see him abusing her.
Allegations were that Shruti's husband Aneesh used to keep a check on her by installing hidden cameras. The two supposedly clashed frequently because Shruti was sending a portion of her salary to her parent's house every month.
In a note to her parents she wrote, “If I live, it will be a reason of sorrow for you every day. But if I die, your sadness will last only for a few days.”
Aneesh, the accused, has been charged with abetment to suicide (Section 306 of the IPC) and cruelty by husband (Section 498 A of the IPC) by the Whitefield police in Bengaluru.
Shruti and her husband Aneesh were married for five years and stayed in an apartment in Nallurhalli Mayfair, Bengaluru. Her husband Aneesh was away at Taliparamba, a municipality of Kannur district, Kerala, the day Shruti was found dead.
Shruti's brother Nishant and the security of the apartment broke open the balcony door and entered, when they found Shruti hanging from the ceiling. Relatives and family members reportedly expressed suspicion immediately, with Nishant even lodging a complaint with the police about Shruti's husband Aneesh.
