Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 103-year-old freedom fighter Doreswamy passes away in Bengaluru
bengaluru news

103-year-old freedom fighter Doreswamy passes away in Bengaluru

A former schoolteacher, Doreswamy was born on April 10, 1918, in Harohalli in the erstwhile princely state of Mysore. He died days after recovering from Covid-19 this month
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy. (Photo: Augustus Binu via Wikimedia Commons)

Freedom fighter and activist Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, 103, died in Bengaluru on Wednesday, days after recovering from Covid-19 this month. He was readmitted to a Bengaluru hospital before his death.

“He passed away this [Wednesday] afternoon,” said a close aide to Doreswamy.

A former schoolteacher, Doreswamy was born on April 10, 1918, in Harohalli in the erstwhile princely state of Mysore.

“It is very sad to hear the news that senior freedom fighters, Gandhian, journalist, social worker, and the voice of the people, HS Doreswamy, has passed away. Praying for goodness to their soul, I ask that God grant their families the power to bear the pain,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

Also Read | Karnataka sees a dip in daily new cases, active caseload falls below 480,000

Doreswamy actively participated in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Bengaluru in 2019-20.

“HS Doreswamy, who parted from all of us, was our self conscience. He condemned when he saw wrong, supported when he saw right and guided us. He was an inspiration from a young age, came to the streets when he saw injustice and was an inspiration to all of us,” tweeted former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts

Scottish postman’s heartfelt gesture for self-isolated resident wins heart

These Snapchat filters on a confused doggo is what you need to see today
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP