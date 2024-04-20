11 key roads to avoid ahead of PM Modi's public meeting in Bengaluru today

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Karnataka capital Bengaluru this afternoon, the city police department issued a fresh traffic advisory to enhance security during the VVIP movement, avoid congestions and ensure smooth flow of traffic for commuters. Traffic restrictions are in place for Saturday as PM Modi will address a public gathering in Bengaluru.(ANI Photo/For representation only)

ALSO READ | PM Modi to address public meetings in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura today

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Traffic restrictions will be in place today between 1 pm and 7 pm.

The advisory stated, “In view of VVIP visiting Bengaluru City on 20.04.2024, from 01:00 PM to 07:00 PM parking of all types of vehicles in the following roads, is prohibited. During the said period commuters are advised to avoid following roads and use alternative routes.”

ALSO READ | Deputy CM Shivakumar claims BJP trying to impose Governor's rule in Karnataka

Here are the 11 key roads to avoid today:

• Palace Road

• M V Jayaram road

• Vasanthanagar Road

• Jayamahal Road

• C V Raman Road

• Bellary Road

• Ramanamaharshi Road

• Nandidurga Road

• Tharalabalu Road

• Mount Carmel College Road

• From Mekhri Circle towards Yeshwanthpura

Cops also placed restrictions on heavy goods vehicles between 12 pm to 9 pm from nine roads. “Traffic movement heavy goods vehicles are strictly prohibited from 12:00 noon to 9:00 PM to enter city,” the advisory added.

ALSO READ | This election is a fight between 2 ideologies, says DK Suresh

Traffic diversion points for heavy goods vehicles

• CMTI Junction

• Mysuru bank junction

• Hebbal Junction

• New BEL Junction

• BHEL under pass

• Basaveshwara circle

• Old Udaya TV junction

• Haj camp, Nandidurga Rd

• Near Yashawanthapura Govardhan

“Commuters are requested to co-operate,” the advisory further stated.