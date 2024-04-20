This election is a fight between 2 ideologies, says DK Suresh

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, DK Suresh, the lone Congress MP from Karnataka, stirred controversy with his assertion that if the central government persists in neglecting the region’s share of funds, the only recourse may be to seek a separate southern entity. Standing by his words, Suresh said that while he never sought a separate country he wanted to highlight that the Prime Minister’s priorities seem focused solely on the advancement of northern India. DK Suresh is the lone Congress MP from Karnataka (HT)

With Bengaluru Rural emerging as a battleground of significance for both political factions, the NDA coalition has put forth Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of JD(S) stalwart HD Deve Gowda, intensifying the electoral challenge for Suresh. In an interview , the MP said that his track record of developmental initiatives will secure another term in office.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the last election, the situation was different. I believe that the political climate has changed in our state. As far as the pressure is concerned, I was elected last time because of the work I have done and my record for this term as well is good. Before I became an MP here, there was a serious issue regarding drinking water. I started giving the mineral water at nominal rates. I started the construction of more than 3000 check dams. Then focused on filling tanks and lakes so that groundwater levels are rejuvenated. Using treated water, we have rejuvenated tanks across the constituency and much more. So, my work will ensure my victory.

It is a tough battle no doubt. But not because there is a new candidate but because it is a fight to save an ideology. This is not a fight between me and Manjunath, but this is a fight between two ideologies. We are offering development while the Gowda family and their partners are focused on their politics and ambitions. So, we fight hard to stand for what we believe in.

The benefits of the programmes I have launched and what has been done by our Congress government have helped people across communities and even parties.

As far as I understand, the JD(S) workers are not happy with the alliance because the Gowda family betrayed what the JD(S) stands for, its ideology. They are not happy that the party has given up the seat to the BJP. So, they are ready to support the BJP blindly but are worried about the future of JD(S).

I have been saying for a while that the BJP has entered this alliance not to grow its presence in South Karnataka but to finish the JD(S).

I never asked for a separate country, but the BJP made it about that because they couldn’t answer the question we raised. The BJP tried to divert attention from the issue, but I don’t think these concerns have died down. People are aware of how they are being cheated by the government in Delhi.

The fact is that, regardless of how they try to twist the truth, you can’t change how people of the southern state feel. We are the second largest taxpayers. This means our people are not getting funds for development, they are losing their opportunities to grow and employment opportunities. They know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about developing northern India. The stepmotherly treatment means our projects for ensuring water supply to our people and other developmental projects are stuck.

The people of the rural parts of the state have realised the full potential of these schemes. When we first announced these schemes, the BJP, including the PM said our schemes were false promises. Once we implemented them, not only did the people realise we were not making false promises but also how it could change their lives during these times of price hikes and lack of employment. People are burned by the GST and other schemes that have made their lives difficult, so they are happy that we are helping them with these schemes.

When someone knows they are going to lose they start crying foul. These allegations are not new, they have been accused of something or the other. I am confident of victory because of the work I have done for my people. As far as these allegations are concerned, they are writing petitions every day.

I want to make it clear that we have not asked the JD(S) leaders to join us, they came on their own. They are coming to us as they are not able to help their party because of the problems within their party. JD(S) and BJP here don’t have any development plans but they are looking at their political exitance. In their politics of caste and religion, these leaders were frustrated and they approached us.

It is not just the local politics, has the PM delivered what he had promised he promised to bring back black money, nothing happened. He implemented demonetisation and GST, and as a result, several businesses have collapsed and poor people have to pay thousands of rupees in additional taxes.

This is not an election of a chief minister or personal ambitions. This election is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution. This is a battle between the ideologies of the BJP and the Congress.

This is an election against price rise and employment. And we are fighting the election keeping these things in mind.