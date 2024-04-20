PM Modi to address public meetings in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the southern state of Karnataka on Saturday to address two public gatherings in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in the state on April 23 and 24 where he is expected to hold road shows in various parts of Bengaluru and address public meetings in Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hubballi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Here is PM Modi's itinerary for today:

– The PM will first hold a public meeting at 2 pm today in the Chokkahalli village of Chikkballapura, according to the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

– He will then travel to state capital Bengaluru and attend another meeting, scheduled to be held at Palace Grounds at around 4 pm.

Bengaluru is a crucial region to campaign for as all three of its seats are currently occupied by members of the saffron party.

PM Modi has chosen to campaign in Chikkaballapura as the BJP has fielded former state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar as its candidate from the constituency, news agency PTI reported.

This will be his fourth visit to Karnataka since the Lok Sabha election schedule was issued. The PM had last stepped foot in Karnataka last Sunday, when he held a mega rally in Mysuru and a roadshow in Mangaluru to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Before that, PM Modi had formally launched the BJP's election campaign in the state from Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's home turf, Kalaburagi district, with a mega rally.

The Lok Sabha poll is set to be held in Karnataka in two phases, on April 26 and May 7.

(With inputs from PTI)