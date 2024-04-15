PM Modi holds massive mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive road show in this coastal city of Karnataka, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route. Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru on Sunday.(PTI)

Thousands of people showered flower petals, as his cavalcade slowly passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, a BJP stronghold.

At some places, Modi too responded by hurling back at the crowd of flower petals accumulated on the bonnet of the vehicle. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a saffron cap and holding a lotus symbol, was accompanied in the vehicle by Dakshina Kannada BJP Lok Sabha candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta and party nominee for neighbouring Udupi-Chikmagalur seat Kota Srinivas Poojary.

The roadshow that began with Modi garlanding and paying floral tributes to the statue of social reformer Narayana Guru covered a distance of about two kms in about an hour's time. Massive arrangements were made for the campaign, including erecting barricades to ensure that it went on smoothly.

Tight security was put in place. The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps. Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome the Prime Minister. Many people were seen wearing Modi face masks. Karnataka is going for polls in two phases.

While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state are going for election on April 26, the second phase voting for the northern districts will be held on May seven.