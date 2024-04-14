'Congress has become Sultan of Tukde Tukde Gang': PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at the Congress party, calling it a "sultan of tukde tukde gang", and accused the party of intending to "divide, break and weaken" the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

While addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Mysuru, he said, "Congress party has become the sultan of tukde tukde gang. Their hate towards the country has crossed the limit. Congress wants to weaken the country. The Congress party's dangerous intentions are still the same. They have not changed. They are playing with fire to assume power."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He further claimed that Congress always supports those who believe in dividing the country and forms alliance with those involved in terrorist activities/

"Congress forms alliance with an organization involved in terrorist activities which is banned. Congress asks for proof of surgical attack from Army. They refuse to accept Kashmir as our own. They disrespected Lord Ram. People of INDI alliance want to end Sanatan. They want to destroy Hindu religion. As long as Modi is there, no one's plans will be fulfilled, this is Modi's guarantee," he said.

He further launched an apparent attack on party leader DK Suresh saying that the Congress rewards those who talk against the country.

"People of Karnataka are witness that those who speak against India, Congress as a reward gives them an election ticket. Recently you might have seen at a Congress election rally a person made people shout 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan, but before doing it, he had to seek the permission of leaders sitting on the stage," he said.

In February this year, the Congress MP made a controversial remark while speaking about the budget saying, "It will be enough if they give us the money they (the Centre) owe us. Today, our request is that taxes collected as GST, customs and direct taxes must reach us. We are seeing a lot of wrong being done to South India."

This was the first rally by PM Modi ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha elections. Former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda was among those present at the rally.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It made several key promises, from the continuation of the free ration scheme for another five years to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Elections 2024

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

(With inputs from agencies)