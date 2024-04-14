I will just introduce myself: Arun Yogiraj on meeting PM Modi tomorrow in Mysore

Arun Yogiraj, Ram Lalla idol sculptor, said on Saturday that he will recieve Prime Minister Modi tomorrow at Mysore where he will address a public meeting. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj with idol of Lord Ram.

In an interview with ANI, Arun Yogiraj said, "I am waiting to meet our Prime Minister Modi. I will go to receive him tomorrow in Mysore."

PM Modi will visit the state's Mysuru city on April 14 to address a public meeting. The programme would be organised at the Mysuru Maharaja's Ground.

The party workers of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies will participate in the rally.

Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj told ANI that he would share the experience of this beautiful journey.

"Till now, I have not received any invitations or appointments. We are waiting to meet our Prime Minister and share the experience of this beautiful journey. We will not get enough time but whatever time I get, I will just introduce myself," he said.

Reacting to the question of what he thinks about his constituency candidate, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is going to contest Lok Sabha polls, he said, "The royal family is the reason why Mysuru is so beautiful. The family's contribution is immense. The people of Mysuru are very emotionally connected with the royal family, including me. We must vote and select the right candidate for our constituency."

Further, Yogiraj said that he has met many times (Erstwhile king of Mysuru) Yaduveer ji and he is one of the best candidates in Mysore because he is concerned towards the environment.

"He loves nature and he knows the history of the Mysore. Also, he started responding to the people. He spent time with the public. He has done it for the last nine years. He is in the public domain. He is a very sensitive person. So if he is sensitive, definitely he will respond to the public at the same time. He is also aware of the cultural-historical things. Previously, he brought the new Mysore to the world. We also feel something needs to happen. Hopefully, Mysore will be recognised in his way like bringing some beautiful art culture together," he said.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, the 'Maharaja of Mysore', will make his debut in electoral politics in the Lok Sabha elections this year, with the BJP fielding him as its candidate from the Mysore Lok Sabha segment, replacing sitting MP Pratap Simha.

The 31-year-old US-educated Yaduveer was crowned as the titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family on May 28, 2015, making him the 27th 'King' of the Wadiyar dynasty.

Further, Arun Yogiraj mentioned that he will visit Ayodhya on April 15 with his family.

"After January 22nd I have never been to Ayodhya. But this time, on April 15th, I am taking my family to Ayodhya. My family has not seen Ram Lalla. I will celebrate Ram Navami with Ram Lalla with my family," he said.

He also emphasized that he has met a lot of devotees in Ayodhya and they shared their pain, the sacrifices and sometimes the love for Ram Lalla. I listened to everything. The (sculptor) is this beautiful because of the love for Ram Lalla.

"Most of the questions I am asked are about the eyes (of Ram Lalla). Everyone is happy and Ram feels alive. They (people) ask me how I did it. My answer is 'maine nahi banaya'. Ram ne banvaya hai'. Most of the questions are regarding the eyes. My staff said that it feels as if he (Ram Lalla) is going to talk to us," Arun Yogiraj said.