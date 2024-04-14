Bengaluru's dry spell to continue for another week, rain likely after April 19: Report

The people of Bengaluru will have to wait for a little longer to see showers in their scorching hot city. The rains were expected earlier after Ugadi, but there has been no relief from the unprecedented heat. Bengaluru's dry spell is likely to continue for another week: Report

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the rains can only be expected after April 19, and the dry spell will continue for at least another week. Speaking to the publication, a senior scientist from the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD), A. Prasad, said, “The position of the trough is not favourable to Bengaluru, and this might delay the expected rainfall in the city. The trough has to move towards the east, and Bengaluru will get rainy in that case.”

However, the IMD scientist said that Bengaluru will see rain in April. “We are hopeful that we will see at least one rain this month. Continuous spell of rains is unlikely,” added Prasad.

Meanwhile, the temperatures in Bengaluru reportedly came down in the last week. Compared to 37.6 degrees Celsius on April 6, Bengaluru recorded only 34 degrees Celsius on April 13.

The much-needed rains are expected to be a breather from the high temperatures, but they are also expected to recharge the borewells which went dry in the city, leading to a severe water crisis in the last two months.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) earlier issued a fresh heatwave advisory, stating that people should remain indoors during peak temperatures, especially between 11 am and 3 pm.