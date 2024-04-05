In relief from the scorching heat, the residents of Bengaluru can expect light to moderate showers after the Ugadi festival on April 9, according to a report in The Times of India. The tech capital is currently recording temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, and they are only expected to go up at least until Ugadi. Bengaluru can expect light to moderate rains after Ugadi: Report

According to the report, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms all over Bengaluru in the second week of April, and the rains are likely to continue till the end of the month. Speaking to the publication, a senior IMD scientist said, “The city might see light rains starting from Ugadi, and the intensity of rains is likely to increase during that week. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected across the city in the second half of Apri.”

The rain will not just be a breather from the high temperatures, but they are also expected to recharge the borewells which went dry in the city, leading to a severe water crisis in the last two months.

However, the high temperatures will not show any mercy until the festival. “On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded 37 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above the average for April. The temperature may only increase by the weekend till the festival,” another senior scientist is quoted as saying.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has already issued a fresh heatwave advisory, stating that people should remain indoors during peak temperatures, especially between 11 am and 3 pm. The circular reportedly advised people to stay hydrated and wear light-coloured cotton clothes. It also recommended the usage of sunglasses, umbrellas and hats to protect oneself from the heat, and said people should avoid consuming caffeinated, carbonated and alcoholic drinks, which are known to dehydrate the body faster.