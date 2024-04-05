Over 500 suspected sunstroke cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka since March amid heatwave: Report

Temperatures continued to soar in many parts of Karnataka, with authorities reporting as many as 521 cases relating to heatstroke, along with two deaths since March. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said maximum temperature in the range of 43 to 45 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts. (ANI)

Bagalkote and Kalaburagi districts reported one heatstroke-related death each in the period between March 1 and April 3, a report said. Districts including Chikkaballapura, Bagalkote, Chitradurga and Mandya are the most affected by the ongoing heatwave conditions, having reported 102, 69, 56 and 54 cases of suspected heatstroke, respectively, the publication added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees hottest day since 2016 after recording temperature of 37.2° C: Report

KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

In this light, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a fresh heatwave advisory, stating that people should remain indoors during peak temperatures, especially between noon and 3 pm. The circular advised that people stay hydrated and wear light-coloured cotton clothes, The Indian Express reported.

It also recommended the usage of sunglasses, umbrellas and hats to protect oneself from the heat, and said people should avoid consuming caffeinated, carbonated and alcoholic drinks, which are known to dehydrate the body faster.

For furry friends, the advisory suggested keeping them in shade and providing them with ample water. Those who feel dizzy or sick due to high temperatures should see a doctor immediately, it recommended.

ALSO READ | North districts of Karnataka to face heat wave till April 5: IMD

Maximum temperatures surge to 45 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in its daily weather bulletin noted that an average maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kalaburagi District. “75 per cent of the geographical area in the state recorded maximum temperatures in the range of 36 to 42 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature in the range of 43 to 45 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts,” it noted.

ALSO READ | Temp soars in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, MNREGA worker collapses

In relief, weather agencies also forecasted light rain over Chamarajanagara, Kodagu and Ramanagara districts, and even issued a “yellow” alert over Bagalkote, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppala and Ballari districts.