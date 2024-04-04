Bengaluru sees hottest day since 2016 after recording temperature of 37.2° C: Report

Bengaluru city has broken one more weather record on Tuesday by witnessing its hottest day since 2016. The tech hub recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, which dipped slightly the next day to 36.6 degrees Celsius. These temperatures made for the second highest temperature recorded in the city in eight years and the fourth highest in the past 15 years, respectively. Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are facing heatwave conditions this month. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

In 2016, the Karnataka capital had observed its highest ever temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, the India Today reported.

In its daily weather report, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a heat wave warning and said hot temperatures are likely to continue over Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Koppal and Gadag districts of Karnataka till at least Friday.

“Maximum temperatures likely to rise gradually by two to three degrees Celsius at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru districts during the next five days,” it said.

“Maximum temperatures likely to rise gradually by two to four degrees Celsius at isolated places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri districts during the next five days. Hot and Humid conditions likely to prevail at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts over the next three days,” it added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall is likely to occur over Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Udupi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Uttar Kannada, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts till April 9.