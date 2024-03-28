Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan see temperatures above 40 degrees, IMD issues heatwave warning

Weather agencies on Wednesday said Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan are seeing rising temperatures, which crossed the 40-degree-Celsius mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in this light warned of a heatwave over these states for the next two days. Heatwave conditions are likely to occur in North Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan, the IMD said.(REUTERS)

Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over North Interior Karnataka during March 27 to 29, Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat on March 27 to 28, and southwest Rajasthan on March 27, the IMD said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD issued a heatwave warning and said maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius at isolated places over North and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

“Currently, the maximum temperatures are exceeding 95th percentile of climatological value at few pockets of south interior Karnataka adjoining north Kerala. These are likely to continue to exceed 95th percentile of climatological value over extended areas of interior Karnataka on 27th & 28th March,” It stated.

In relief, the agency forecasted isolated light rainfall over Belagavi district, but said dry weather is likely to prevail over remaining parts of the state.

Raichur District recorded an average maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, while 84 per cent geographical area in the state saw maximum temperatures in the range of 36 to 42 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperature in the range of 41 to 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Haveri, Vijayapura, Koppala, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Raichur districts,” The Bulletin said.

Bengaluru's maximum temperatures are set to be 35 to 36 degrees Celsius till Friday.

In view of rising temperatures, the Karnataka Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a heatwave advisory as more cases of sunstrokes and migraines were reported. Meanwhile, Bengaluru city continued to battle its ongoing water crisis.

