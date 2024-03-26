Bengaluru water management body brings in AI, IoT technologies to manage borewells amid crisis: Report

The Bengaluru water management body on Monday brought in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to manage borewells in the city amidst an acute crisis. The technologies will analyse flow patterns, regulate motor operation, and fix pumping levels, among many other functions.(HT PHOTO)

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) gave a demo on the usage of the said technologies at a borewell in the Benson Town area of Central Bengaluru, Moneycontrol reported. This comes after the agency launched a programme called the ‘Green Star Challenge’ for hotels and restaurants in the city, in a bid to conserve water.

“The IoT sensors installed will analyse flow patterns, sending data to the cloud for assessment. Based on this, the system will regulate motor operation, ensuring optimal usage. When water levels decrease, automatic signals will prompt shutdowns, minimising manual intervention,” V Ram Prasath Manohar, the chairman of the BWSSB told the publication.

"This will curb unscientific borewell exploitation, ensuring sustainability. Fixed pumping levels will prevent overuse, while central monitoring will streamline operations. The excessive extraction risks drawing soil into the borewells also causing blockages," He added.

"We have successfully piloted this technology in five borewells and plan to expand its implementation to the remaining ones," He further stated.

The civic agency has taken up a number of such measures to supervise water usage in the tech hub, including the compulsory use of tap aerators in buildings, commercial establishments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and other public areas.

It also placed restrictions on the usage of Cauvery and borewell water for activities such as pool dances and rain dances during Holi celebrations, as well as the usage of potable/drinking water for purposes such as washing cars, construction activities, gardening, and in fountains and swimming pools, among other things.

Bengaluru, as well as the rest of Karnataka, is grappling with a severe water shortage as around 6,900 borewells across the city have dried up.