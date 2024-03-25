22 Bengaluru families fined 5000 each for wasting water: Report

A total of 22 families in Bengaluru were slapped with a fine of ₹5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non–essential purposes amid the severe shortage of water, according to a report in the Deccan Herald. 22 Bengaluru families fined ₹ 5k each for wasting potable water amid crisis(Shutterstock)

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) collected ₹1.1 lakh as a fine from 22 families collectively. According to the report, the BWSSB acted on the complaints received through social media, where people were found using drinking water to clean cars, garden, and other avoidable purposes.

The south division of BWSSB is reportedly strict with the wastage of water, when compared to the different divisions and keeps an eye on the complaints from residents. Last week, BWSSB banned the use of Cauvery water and borewell water for activities such as pool dances and rain dances during Holi celebrations in the city. This order came after numerous establishments announced pool parties and rain dances despite the severe water scarcity. Following the publication of this order, many hotels promptly removed ‘rain dance’ from their promotional materials.

Aerators, which regulate water flow from taps, are also made compulsory in commercial establishments, apartments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and other public areas.

The government is now looking at treated water as a potential solution to overcome the water shortage in the city as it can be used for all non-essential purposes instead of Cauvery water which is used for drinking needs. Bengaluru's water supply board is now planning to step into action and fill the dried lakes of the city with treated wastewater that can help the borewells recharge ahead of peak summer.