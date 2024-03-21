Water crisis: Installation drive for tap aerators to begin today in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru water management body is all set to begin the installation drive for tap aerators in buildings, commercial establishments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and other public areas in the city today in a bid to conserve water amid a severe shortage. The image shows a tap in Bengaluru. (Representative image)(X/@Dhananjaya_Bdvt)

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) mandated the use of aerators in taps used by bulk consumers in the tech hub on Wednesday. This comes ahead of several restrictions placed by the agency of late, including one on the usage of Cauvery and borewell water for activities such as pool dances and rain dances during the upcoming Holi celebrations in the city.

The body had also placed restrictions over the usage of potable/drinking water for purposes such as washing cars, construction activities, gardening, and in fountains and swimming pools, among other things.

An aerator is a device that is fixed to tap openings and is used in regulating the flow of water from it. V Ram Prasath Manohar, the chairman of the BWSSB, said authorities will start installation of aerators in buildings from today onwards, and stressed on the importance of the device, which can save up to 60 to 85 per cent water.

“From March 21 to 31, a voluntary 10-day window is provided for aerator installation. Beyond the window, non-compliant buildings will face mandatory installation,” He said.

Bengaluru as well as the rest of Karnataka, is grappling with a severe water shortage even before the full onset of summer as around 6,900 borewells across the city have dried up, with a low rainfall in the past monsoon season adding to the huge deficiency.