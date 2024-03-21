Amid water crisis, Bengaluru civic body bans pool parties, rain dances on Holi

Bengaluru: Taking a firm stance on water conservation measures amid water shortage in the capital, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday banned the use of Cauvery water and borewell water for activities such as pool dances and rain dances during Holi celebrations in the city. This directive comes in response to numerous establishments organising pool parties and rain dances despite the severe water scarcity. (REUTERS)

BWSSB chairman, Ramprasat Manohar V, issued the order citing the prevailing water crisis in the city. “Due to inadequate rainfall, groundwater levels have plummeted, resulting in many borewells running dry. The board is committed to ensuring drinking water availability to all households. In such a critical situation, cooperation from the public is imperative,” it said.

This directive comes in response to numerous establishments organising pool parties and rain dances despite the severe water scarcity. Following the publication of this order, many hotels promptly removed ‘rain dance’ from their promotional materials.

In addition to this ban, the BWSSB has mandated the installation of aerators in taps, which are used by bulk consumers, by the month’s end. This decision follows a series of restrictions imposed by the agency, prohibiting the use of potable water for activities like car washing, construction, gardening, and filling fountains and swimming pools.

Aerators, which regulate water flow from taps, will be compulsory in commercial establishments, apartments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and other public areas. Manohar said, “A voluntary 10-day period from March 21 to 31 is provided for aerator installation. After this, the buildings that are non-compliant with the directive will face mandatory installation.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, criticised chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar over their handling of the water crisis. Accusing them of collusion with the “water mafia,” Ashoka asserted that the government’s efforts to address the crisis have been insufficient.

“It seems that they have surrendered to the tanker mafia and joined hands with them. Half of the water tankers have not bothered to register, not even caring about the government order. Those tankers who have registered are not giving water at the price the government has fixed,” he said.

He said that the government is not making an honest attempt to solve the drinking water issue. He further said, “The government must initiate strict legal action against the tankers violating the government rule and not registered with authorities. Marshals should be appointed at all ward levels and monitor the movements of tankers.”

“The helpline established has failed. A call centre will have to be established with a private agency with the capacity of a minimum of 200 lines to respond to the woes of the people,” he added.

On Monday, chief minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that Bengaluru is currently facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs and the officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity. According to the CM, 1,470 MLD water comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,” he told reporters after a meeting with the officials of the civic agencies and irrigation department.

Siddaramaiah has pinned hope on the Cauvery Five project, which will commence in June to address most of the water woes of the city. The Cauvery Five project will be able to cater to 110 villages, which were added to the Metropolitan Bengaluru Municipal Corporation in 2006-07, he noted.