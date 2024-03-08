Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka bans use of drinking water to wash cars, maintain gardens; sets 5,000 fine

The Karnataka government on Friday banned the use of drinking water for various purposes, including washing of cars, gardening, construction and maintenance, amid a water crisis in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KWSSB) also decided to impose a fine of ₹ 5,000 for violations on the same.

The move comes after the Bengaluru city administration on Thursday fixed price caps for water tankers based on the quantity of water and the delivery distance.

The city is grappling with a severe water shortage even before the full onset of summer. More than 3,000 borewells across the city have also dried up, as low rainfall in the past monsoon season resulting in huge deficiency.

Apartment complexes and gated communities in the tech hub have also started imposing regulations on water usage, putting restrictions in place. Some residents took to social media to share that their societies are sending out notices that there is little or no water left.

The Siddaramaiah-led government in the southern state has been requesting drought relief from the Centre for the past few months, while also setting up meetings to tackle the severe shortage. Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said after one such key meeting that the government will prioritise water-related projects over others and focus on irrigation.

The issue has also led to a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya warning the government of protests in front of the Vidhana Soudha if authorities failed to address the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru soon.

