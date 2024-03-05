Bengaluru apartment's 'no water’ alert to residents amid ongoing crisis

Bengaluru city is grappling with a severe water shortage, leading residents to a frantic search for the major source of life in the midst of dried up borewells and few tankers for relief. Meanwhile, Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar urged water tanker owners to register with the authorities before March 7. (For representation)

Some took to social media to share that apartment complexes and gated communities were imposing regulations for smart water usage, putting restrictions in place.

A notice from a well-known apartment complex also made rounds, which read, “We regret to inform you of a critical situation regarding our water supply. We have lust received alarming news that the RTO & BWSSB authorities are seizing all water tankers to ensure water delivery to areas facing severe water scarcity, where there is completely no water available.”

“As a result of this unprecedented action, our water sumps have been depleted, and we currently have no water available in them. At present, we only have water stored in the overhead tanks (OHTs), which may not last much longer. At the most, the water supply will be available for the next one hour. Once the OHTs run out of water, there will be no further water supply available to us,” It added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged water tanker owners in the state to register with the authorities before March 7 and warned that the government would seize their tankers if they fail to do so.

"Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10%, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline," He said at a press conference on Monday.

"Water is not the property of any individual but is a resource that belongs to the government. The government has the right to take control of water sources. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials have been instructed to be prepared to supply water from areas where groundwater is abundant. The BWSSB is using 210 tankers to supply water already. Election code of conduct will not come in the way of supplying water," He added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the issue, saying that the Vrishabhavati Lift Irrigation Project in Nelamangala would permanently solve the city's water woes.

“We have spent 3000 crore rupees on KC Valley and MN Valley and now we are spending ₹2240 crore on the Vrishabhavati project. Due to this, the water problem faced by the people of Bengaluru City, rural areas and Tumkur districts will be permanently solved. This is a project to fill 70 lakes with water in the first phase. This will increase the groundwater level of all the four districts. The economic power of the people will also increase as a result of water support for the lands,” He said.

(With ANI inputs)