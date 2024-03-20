Bengaluru water management body mandates tap aerators for bulk consumers, installation drive to begin March 21

The Bengaluru water management body, the BWSSB, took yet another step in the direction of conserving water amid an acute shortage, this time mandating the use of aerators by bulk consumers in a bid to curb wastage. An aerator is a device that is fixed to tap openings and is used in regulating the flow of water from it. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Tuesday made aerators compulsory in taps used by bulk users by the end of the month. This comes after several restrictions placed by the agency of late, over the usage of potable/drinking water for purposes such as washing cars, construction, gardening, and in fountains and swimming pools, among other things.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka bans use of drinking water to wash cars, maintain gardens; sets ₹5,000 fine

An aerator is a device that is fixed to tap openings and is used in regulating the flow of water from it. V Ram Prasath Manohar, the chairman of the BWSSB, said commercial establishments, apartments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and other public areas will compulsorily have to install aerators in their taps.

Adding that authorities will start installation in buildings from tomorrow onwards, he stressed on the importance of an aerator, which can save up to 60 to 85 per cent water.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru water management body bans use of drinking water for swimming pools; sets ₹5,000 fine

“From March 21 to 31, a voluntary 10-day window is provided for aerator installation. Beyond the window, non-compliant buildings will face mandatory installation,” He said, as quoted by the Mint.

ALSO READ | ‘Bengaluru facing shortfall of 500 MLD water’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru as well as the rest of Karnataka, is grappling with a severe water shortage even before the full onset of summer as around 6,900 borewells across the city have dried up, with a low rainfall in the past monsoon season adding to the huge deficiency.