Bengaluru water management body bans use of drinking water for swimming pools; sets 5,000 fine

The ongoing Bengaluru water crisis took a fresh turn on Wednesday, with the city's water management body imposing fresh restrictions on the usage of drinking water for swimming pools. Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water shortage even before the full onset of summer. (Representative image)

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday banned the use of drinking water in swimming pools, and also decided to set a fine of ₹5,000 for violations on the same, news agency ANI reported.

The move comes after the broader Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KWSSB) on Friday prohibited the use of drinking water for various purposes, including washing of cars, gardening, construction and maintenance.

The restrictions come in the midst of a severe water shortage in the state even before the full onset of summer. More than 3,000 borewells across Bengaluru have also dried up, as low rainfall in the past monsoon season has given way to a huge deficiency.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Cauvery river row gains momentum

Meanwhile, the southern state of Karnataka is also butting heads with neighbouring Tamil Nadu on the release of Cauvery river water. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday denied charges from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that authorities are releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu even as the state capital is reeling under the acute crisis for water.

He dismissed the allegations as a “lie”, and said not a single drop of water will be given to Tamil Nadu. "All that is lie. Who will let the water flow, that too in this situation? We will not give even a drop of water to Tamil Nadu without retaining water for our consumption," He said, as quoted by PTI.